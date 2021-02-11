Eight people were charged last week by the Banks County Sheriff's Office. They include the following:
•Pablo Cesar Conde, 40, 4737 Estalley Road, Richmond, Va., driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), laying drags, failure to maintain a lane and driving without a valid license.
•Sherry Leigh Ortiz, 48, 116 Hwy. 323, Maysville, possession of methamphetamine, DUI and violation of the move over law.
•Sarah Ann Watkins, 37, 663 Borders Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Ramone Davis, 29, 1003 Easley Bridge Road, Greenville, S.C., fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, failure to signal lane change, passing on the shoulder of the road, operation of an unregistered vehicle, no proof of insurance, failure to maintain a lane, reckless driving, speeding and DUI.
•David Salvatore Cook, 31, 219 Trout Lane, Commerce, simple battery.
•Joseph Wade Bray, 48, 170 Cannon Creek, Homer, DUI, failure to maintain a lane, open container violation, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and reckless conduct.
•Angela Leigh Poole, 50, 489 Timberlane Drive, Danielsville, DUI and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Matthew Ryan Yearwood, 32, 455 Sunshine Church Road, Toccoa, license plate violation, failure to maintain a lane, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule III, IV or V Controlled Substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
