Banks County now has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There are now 14,223 confirmed cases of the virus across the state as of Tuesday, April 14, which is up 905 over the number reported on Monday.
The latest report shows that 2,769 people have been hospitalized with the virus and 501 have died. This is an increase of 180 people hospitalized and 37 deaths over the report released on Monday.
The “shelter-in-place” order issued by the governor is in place through April 30.
