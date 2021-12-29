Piedmont Athens Regional’s Sports Medicine Department has announced Luke Lindsey, a football player at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, has been named Athlete of the Month, a program that recognizes one high school student athlete each month for his/her demonstrated perseverance through an athletic injury or medical illness either on or off the field.
Lindsey, a senior at EJHS, suffered a complete rupture of the ACL in his left knee. Lindsey underwent reconstruction surgery to repair the ACL followed by a rehabilitation treatment plan designed to ensure the safety of the reconstructed ACL while also increasing his ra
“Luke’s goal was to get back on the football field and play his senior year,” said Jason Marchant, a Piedmont Athens physical therapist. “He showed exceptional commitment to overcoming his injury, and looked at the workouts we did in rehab as a challenge and what he had to do to get back on the field.”
The Athlete of the Month program was established by Piedmont Athens Regional’s Orthopedic Sports Medicine team in an effort to support and recognize local, hard-working student athletes.
“The athletes we work with are truly amazing and have to overcome so much in order to play sports again after an injury or illness,” said Katie Terrell, athletic trainer and outreach coordinator for the hospital’s sports medicine program. “The award was developed to celebrate their hard work in our sports medicine rehab program. Each month, we focus on one high school and meet as a committee, which includes the school’s athletic director, other members of their team and members of the athletic training program.”
As the Athlete of the Month, Lindsey received a certificate and is featured in the Orthopedic Sports Medicine facility located on Piedmont’s Oconee Health Campus in Watkinsville.
“Luke demonstrated a determined and cooperative mindset throughout his treatment,” said Marchant.” As an athletic trainer, it brings me a lot of pride to see an athlete show this level of commitment no matter how strenuous the rehab could seem.”
