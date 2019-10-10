East Jackson Middle School Honor Roll and A/B Honor Roll students for the first six weeks have been named.
Students earning all A’s in their content classes and nothing lower than an A in all connections classes are eligible for the East Jackson Middle School Honor Roll List.
Honor Roll students are: DeEric Burns, Jack Davis, Hailey Duitsman, Leila Huss, Michael Kelleher, Anna Kennedy, Hannah McEver, Joshua Meeler, Piper Pennington, Giovanni Ponce-Dominguez, Mattison Renrick, Drew Richardson, Brooks Saunders, Reese Sorrow, Emerson Turco, Katie Vangotum, Tallulah Williams, Hudson Wilbanks, Bryson Wingfield, Chase Wingfield, Courtney Cameron, Isabel Weight, Phoebe Wheeler, Taylor Garrett, Brysen Henss, Gracelyn Moore, Maddie Moore, Adella Negru, Kimberly Pleshka, Collin Ramsey, Konrad Schramm, Carleigh Chandler, Ian Kesler, Katherine Linares-Suarez, Emilou Moore, Jazlyn Rojas, Chaney Timms, Lesli Zarco-Aguilar, Jeffrey Griffin, Abigail Bryant, Jazmin Guevara, Cooper Lee, Derice Parks, Valeria Mendez Diaz, Kelcie Carroll, Sarah Fulcher, Rigo Tinoco Hernandez, Brian Buenaventura, Alex Cayia, Kayla Fricks, Yesli Gonzalez-Garcia, Ryddic Kinley, Samantha Kohel, Addison Nichols, Ryleigh Nunn, Savannah Perry, Cambell Pettus, Kaery Romero-Barrientos, Kasen Wagner, Will Beasley, Xitlali Gutierrez, Anna Hix, Jessica Reyes, Yeilly Aguillar, Tyler Barnes, Jordyn Baxter, David Gonzalez, Mallorie Hart, Joshua Head, Kallie Jones, Miah Ardis, Grecia Avellaneda-Castro, Logan Beck, Thomas Erickson, Shawna Faulkner, Alonso Haro, Addison Holt, Connor McAlister, Shane McAlister, Ahnyx Middlebrooks, Quinlynn Miller, Tobey Nichols, Matthue Patterson, Ava Sorrow, Jackson Tidwell, Alivia Weaver, Makenzie Wilson, Blake Carter, Bryson Fleeman, Hunter Barnes, Marilyn Bryant, Abigail Cornelius, Owen Hilley, Reese Looney, Solana Martinez, Luke Metcalf, Ben Nunnally, Kevin Sykes, Selah Wheeler, Haze Whitehead, Adriannah Anderson, Karly Petty, Edgar Villa and Cassie Lowen.
A/B HONOR ROLL
Students on the A/B Honor Roll list have at least two A’s in content areas with nothing lower than a B in remaining content areas and all connections classes.
A/B Honor Roll students are: Taylor McCall, Cristian Gomez-Cisneroz, Juan Carrillo-Guitierrez, Jack Cartlidge, Kiera Crawford, Haley Daniel, Josh Heredia, Chloe Lawrence, Casey Loggins, Christian Murray, Colt Johnson, Landon Rion, Juliet Camp, Landon Bancroft, Carl Banning, Rylee Christian, Brady Saunders, Matthew Streetman, William Bolt, Alexis Cape, Gabrielle Garcia, Vayda Hanna, Jaelyn Humphreys, Jariah Thomas, Jessica Tillman Serrano, Bella Cobb, Kylee Addington, Tylashia Bradshaw, Emily Bunn, Mylee Addington, Jeremyah Barrett, Nikoma Garrish, Lillie Hughes, Adrian Santoyo, Charlotte Habacker, Joe Layaoen, Lillie Lester, William Nash, Shannon Roach, Leeland Ward, Grayson Myler, Nathan Vang, Maria Garland-Chavez, LaStat Bratton, Jaydin Buice, Kaleb Partington, Tristan Searcy-Smith, Barbara Sigman, Matt Stancil, Jorga Stansell, Cody Trusty, Jesse Williamson, Brooks Dillow, Lexy Rios- Hernandez, Landon Turner, Noah Warren, RJ Buchan, Nicholas Cox, Ella Saliba, Jeremiah Wingfield, Liam Cook, Megan Gates, Emma Grenier, Ty’Keria Johnson, Braeden Marr, Callie Purcell, Vanessa Vaca-Nava, KJ Whitehead, Reily Mcqueen, Mark Johns, Audrey Gordon, Briana Cortes-Romero, Dennis Cooper, Gabriel Angles, Noah Allen, Mariana Borjas-Rogel, Kennon Bullard, Sarah Voda, Nicholas Carpenter, Jayden Hall, Garrett Waters, Tegan Minish, Alexis Solis, Ben Dale, Betania Garcia, John Haaff, Ayira Holt, Evin Samples, Emma Loving, Eli Sandoval, Jasmine Fitch and Sammy Cruz.
