Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has postponed the Statewide General Primary/Presidential Preference Primary Election until June 9.
Local races on the ballot will be:
•Banks County Board of Commissioners chairman’s race, Charles Turk will face Will Ramsey. Incumbent Jimmy Hooper is not seeking reelection. Turk is the current District 4 commissioner.
•District 2 commission race, incumbent David Duckett will face challengers Jason Hensley and Bo Garrison.
•District 4 commission race, Robert “Bob” Blackwell, Brad McCook, William Reems and Keith Gardiner will be on the ballot.
•Chief magistrate seat, incumbent Ivan Mote will face Noel Brown Ventrice.
The General Election will be Nov. 3.
The voter registration deadline for the June 9 election will be May 11. Early voting will begin on May 18. The primary runoff will be August 11.
