Three run-off races will be on the ballot Tuesday, Jan. 5, when voters go to the polls.
XXX Banks County voters have already cast an early ballot in this election. Early voting will be held through Dec. 31. All early voting will be at the Registrars Office in Homer, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.
All Election Day voting, on Jan. 5, will be at the Banks County Recreation Department, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The three races on the ballot are:
•The Senate race between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff.
•The Senate race between Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock.
•The Public Service Commission race between incumbent Republican Lauren "Bubba" McDonald and Democrat Daniel Blackman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.