The 2020 voting is headed toward the finish line as the Nov. 3 General Election comes to a close next week.
Through Saturday, Oct. 24, there had been 5,141 Banks County citizens who had either voted by absentee ballot or by in-person early voting. This is 37 percent of the county's registered voters.
A breakdown of those who have voted so far includes 4,000 in-person voters and 1,141 mail-in ballots.
Early voting will continue this week through Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The only location for early voting is at the Banks County Election Office, located at 226 Candler Street in Homer.
Mail-in absentee voting began on Sept. 18 and will end on Oct. 30.
On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, all voting will be held at the Banks County Recreation Department, located at 607 Thompson Street, Homer.
ON THE BALLOT
Races on the ballot (with opposition) include:
•President: Donald Trump (incumbent), Republican; Joseph Biden, Democrat; and Jo Jorgensen, Libertarian.
•United States Senate: David Perdue (incumbent), Republican; Jon Ossoff, Democrat; and Shane Hazel, Libertarian.
•United State Senate: Al Bartell, Independent; Allen Buckley, Independent; Doug Collins, Republican; John Fortuin, Green; Derrick Grayson, Republican; Michael Todd Greene, Independent; Annette Davis Jackson, Republican; Deborah Jackson, Democrat; Jamesia James, Democrat; A. Wayne Johnson, Republican; Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Democrat; Matt Lieberman, Democrat; Kelly Loeffler (incumbent) Republican; Joy Felicia Slade, Democrat; Brian Slowinski, Libertarian; Valencia Stovall, Independent; Ed Tarver, Democrat; Kandiss Taylor, Republican; Raphael Warnock, Democrat; and Richard Dien Winfield, Democrat.
•Public Service Commission: Jason Shaw (incumbent) Republican; Robert G. Bryant, Democrat; and Elizabeth Melton, Libertarian.
•Public Service Commission: Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr. (incumbent), Republican; Daniel Blackman, Democrat; and Nathan Wilson, Libertarian.
•U.S. Representative in 117th Congress from 9th Congressional District of Georgia: Andrew Clyde, Republican; and Devin Pandy, Democrat.
•State Senator from 50th District: Bo Hatchett, Republican; and Dee Daley, Democrat.
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS
There will also be two proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot:
•Authorizes dedication of fees and taxes to their intended purposes by general state law: Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to authorize the General Assembly to dedicate revenue derived from fees or taxes to the public purposes for which such fees or taxes were intended? Yes or No
•Waives state and local sovereign immunity for violation of state laws, state and federal constitutions: Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended to waive sovereign immunity and allow the people of Georgia to petition the superior court for relief from governmental acts done outside the scope of lawful authority or which violate the laws of this state, the Constitution of Georgia, or the Constitution of the United States? Yes or No
STATEWIDE REFERENDUM
One statewide referendum will be on the ballot:
•Establishes a tax exemption for certain real property owned by charities: Shall the act be approved which provides an exemption from ad valorem taxes for all real property owned by a purely public charity, if such charity is exempt from taxation under Section 501(c)(3) of the federal Internatl Revenue Code and such real property is held exclusively for the purpose of building or repairing single-family homes to be financed by such charity to individuals using loans that shall not bear interest? Yes or No
