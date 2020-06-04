Several important local positions will be on the ballot for Banks County voters to decide on when they go to the polls on Tuesday.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, June 9.
Local races on the Republican ballot will include:
•Banks County Board of Commissioners chairman’s race, Charles Turk will face Will Ramsey.
•District 2 commission race, incumbent David Duckett will face challengers Jason Hensley and Bo Garrison.
•District 4 commission race, Robert “Bob” Blackwell, Brad McCook, William Reems and Keith Gardiner will be on the ballot.
•9th Congressional District race: Michael Boggus, Paul Broun, Andrew Clyde, Matt Gurtier, Maria Strickland, Kevin Tanner, Ethan Underwood, Kellie Weeks and John Wilkinson.
•50th State Senate race are: Andy Garrison, Dan Gazaway, Stacy Hall, Bo Hatchett, Tricia Lynne Hise and Lee Moore.
REPUBLICAN QUESTIONS
•Should Georgia lawmakers expand educational options by allowing a student’s state education dollars to follow to the school that best fits their needs, whether it is public, private, magnet, charter, virtual or homeschool? Yes or No
•Should voting in the Republican Primary be limited to voters who have registered as Republicans? Yes or No
•Should candidates for board of education be required to declare their political party? Yes or No
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
•9th Congressional District: Devin Pandy, Brooke Siskin and Dan Wilson.
•Public Service Commissioner: Daniel Blackman and John Noel.
DEMOCRATIC QUESTIONS
•Should Georgians work to shop climate change and listen to the scientific community, which recommends immediate action to combat this serious threat to our planet? Yes or No
•Should Georgia enact basic standards to protect our environment from wasteful plastic items that pollute our state? Yes or No
•Should every eligible Georgian be allowed to register to vote on Election Day to make sure everyone can exercise their right to vote? Yes or No
•Should Georgia take partnership out of the redistricting process and have an independent commission draw district lines instead of politicians? Yes or No
•Should our criminal justice system end the discriminatory cash bail system that allows the wealthy to buy their way out of jail while disadvantaging lower-income Georgians? Yes or No
•Should every Georgian that has served their sentence for a crime they committed be allowed to have their voting rights restored? Yes or No
NON-PARTISAN RACES
•Chief magistrate seat, incumbent Ivan Mote will face Noel Brown Ventrice.
Two seats on the Supreme Court of Georgia are also non-partisan races:
•Incumbent Charlie Bethel vs. Elizabeth Baskin.
•Incumbent Sarah Warren vs. Hal Moroz.
The primary runoff will be August 11.
