Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, to elect two members to the Banks County Board of Commissioners.
So far, 979 have voted early; with 910 voting in person and 69 voting by mail.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day at the Banks County Recreation Department, located at 607 Thompson Street, Homer.
District 1 BOC incumbent Danny Maxwell is on the ballot with challenger Steven Cain.
District 3 BOC incumbent Sammy Reece is facing Chris Ausburn in the election.
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Races with opposition on the Republican ballot include:
•United States Senate: Gary W. Black, Josh Clark, Kelvin King, Jonathan "Jon" McColumn, Latham Saddler and Herschel Junior Walker.
•Governor: Catherine Davis, incumbent Brian Kemp, David A. Perdue, Kandiss Taylor and Tom Williams.
•Lieutenant Governor: Burt Hones, Mack McGregor, Butch Miller and Jeanne Seaver.
•Secretary of State: David C. Belle Isle, Jody Hice, T.J. Hudson, incumbent Raffensperger.
•Attorney General: incumbent Chris Carr and John Gordon.
•Commissioner of Insurance: Ben Cowart, incumbent John King, Patrick Witt.
•State School Superintendent: John D. Barge, incumbent Richard Woods.
•Commissioner of Labor: Kartik Bhatt, Mike Can and Bruce Thompson.
•9th District United States House of Representatives: Michael Boggus, incumbent Andrew Clyde, J. Gregory Howard, John London and Ben Souther.
Non-partisan races that will be on the ballot will include:
•Supreme Court Justice: Veronica Brinson and incumbent Verda M. Colvin.
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
Races with opposition on the Democratic ballot include:
•United States Senate: Tamara Johnson-Shealey and incumbent Raphael Warnock
•Lieutenant Governor: Erick E. Allen, Charlie Bailey, Tyrone Brooks Jr., Tony Brown, Kwanza Hall, Jason T. Hayes, Derrick L. Jackson, R. Malik and Renitta Shannon.
•Secretary of State: Dee Dawkins-Haigler, John Eaves, Floyd Griffin, Bee Nguyen and Michael Owens.
•Attorney General: Jennifer "Jen" Jordan
•Commissioner of Agriculture: Winfred Dukes, Nakita Hemingway and Fred Swann.
•Commissioner of Insurance: Raphael Baker, Janice Laws Robinson and Matthew Wilson.
•State School Superintendent: Currey Hitchens, Jaha V. Howard, James Morrow Jr. and Alisha Thomas Searcy.
•Commissioner of Labor: William "Will" Boddie Jr., Thomas Dean, Nicole Horn, Lester G. Jackson III and Nadia Surrency.
•District 2 Public Service Commissioner: Patty Durand and Russell Edwards.
•District 3 Public Service Commissioner: Sheila Edwards, Chandra Farley and Missy Moore.
•Supreme Court Justice: Veronica Brinson and incumbent Verda M. Colvin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.