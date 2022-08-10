The Banks County Board of Elections and Voter Registration meeting for Thursday, August 4, has been changed to Thursday, Thursday, August 18.
The meetings are held at 226 Candler Street, Homer.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 5:28 pm
