When qualifying ended, elections had been set in Homer, Lula, Gillsville and Alto. The election will be held in the towns on Nov. 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
HOMER
In Homer, incumbent mayor Doug Cheek will face challenger Julie King.
City council seats on the ballot will be:
•District 2 Post 1: incumbent David Dunson and Martha Cotton.
•District 3: incumbent James Dumas and John Edwin Yearwood.
Elections will not be necessary in District 1 Post 1 where incumbent Jerry Payne was the only one to qualify; in District 1 Post 2 where Cliff Hill was the only one to qualify; and in District 2 Post 2 where Sandra Garrison was the only one to qualify.
LULA
In Lula, incumbent mayor Jim Grier will face challenger Joe Thomas.
City council seats on the ballot will be:
•District 2: incumbent Martin Moore, Patty Thomas and Denise Shockley.
•District 3: incumbent Mordecai Wilson and Gene Bramlett.
GILLSVILLE
In Gillsville, two council seats will be on the ballot:
•Post 1: Phil Ferguson and Kody Rylee.
•Post 2: incumbent Jeff Perry and Larry Poole.
Wade Dale was the only person to qualify for mayor. Incumbent mayor Roy Turpin is not seeking re-election.
Early voting will be held at the community building at Gillsville City Park.
ALTO
In Alto, one race will be on the ballot:
•Post 1: incumbent Carolyn Came and Turner Griffith.
In Post 3, incumbent Allen Fox was the only one to qualify; and in Post 5, incumbent P.J. Huggins was the only one to qualify.
MAYSVLLE
In Maysville, an election will not be necessary as only the incumbents qualified: council member Ward 1 Kathleen Bush and council member Ward 3 Richard Parr.
BALDWIN
In Baldwin, an election will not be necessary as only the incumbents qualified: mayor Joe Elam; Post 4 council member Maarten Venter; and Post 5 council member Alice Lindsay Venter.
ELECTION INFO
Early voting will be held Oct. 12-22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Saturday voting will be held on Oct. 16 and Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Absentee ballots will be available beginning Oct. 12. Oct. 22 is the last day to submit an absentee ballot. If you are not registered to vote, the last day to do so is Monday,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.