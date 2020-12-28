A Maysville home received minor damages in an electoral fire.
On December 26, Banks County Fire/EMS responded to 350 Hembree Road on a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-family residence with smoke showing in the interior.
The fire was quickly located in a wall and contained to that area of origin. The cause of the fire is listed as a shortage in an electrical outlet and the home is listed as having minor damage confined to the room of origin. The resident was relocated with family members until the home could be repaired. No injuries were reported.
