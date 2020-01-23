Congratulations to Drew and Kendall Elrod of Cleveland on the birth of their daughter Beth-Aven Berlin Elrod. She was born on Friday, Jan. 17, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. She weighed seven pounds and four ounces. She joins a proud big sister Bellamy Branch Elrod. She is the granddaughter of Aubrey and Beth Elrod of Alto and Mike and Kim Robinson of Cleveland. She is the great-granddaughter of Ralph and Peggy Goodson of Alto, Edna Elrod of Clarkesville and Warren Glover of Cleveland.
***
Congratulations to Lacey Whitlock and John Dembeck Jr. on the birth of their daughter Scarlett Phoenix Marie Dembeck. She was born on Monday, Jan. 13. She weighed six pounds and six ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. She joins a proud big brother Erwin Lane Dembeck. She is the granddaughter of Amanda Whitlock and the late Timmy Whitlock, Toni Dale and John Dembeck. Great-grandparents are: Buddy and Carolyn Masters and Angie Howard.
***
Happy birthday to: Waylon Martin, two-years-old; Donna Thomas, Eric Redmon, Beckham Lewis, Graham Lewis, Haley Brock, Kayla Joplin, Haley Daniels, Carolyn Standridge, Mike Pace, Mickey Brooks, Victoria Phillips, Lynn Poole, Homer Carver Jr. and Marcia Ayers.
***
Happy anniversary to Kim and Greg Crane.
***
Those who are sick in our community and need prayers are: Sammy Reece, Tatum Bolton Sandra and Horace Whitfield, Stan Westmoreland, Ken Mize, David Dunson, Jane Dunson, Janice Sims, Officer Joshua Robertson, Mike Pace, Molly Jo Thomas, two-years-old; Wanda Parks, Sammy Meeler, Phil Scales, Cindy Thomas, Larry Whitfield, Alex Strickland, Scott Standridge, Regis Lewallen, Ruth Justus, Amanda Justus, Pat Farmer, Donna Campbell Marcus, J.T. Parson, Barbara Massey, Beverly Wood, Leigh Ann Scales Allen, Tim McCoy, Jacqueline Wilson, Carolyn Standridge, Chad Standridge, Kim Crane, Toney Massey, Billy Massey, Chester Hewell, Edith Goodson and Kenneth and Betty Parson.
Willene Boyle compiles community news from Banks County and Commerce. To get an item listed, email it to her at willene.boyle@windstream.net or call her at 706-677-4200.
