Banks County EMA and E-9-1-1 director Deidra Moore has released a new process of questioning for callers who make emergency calls during this time due to concerns with the coronavirus.
"Banks County Public Safety departments and partners (EMA/E911, Fire/EMS, Sheriff's Office, Health Department, GEMA, Commissioner's Office, Schools, Recreation, Senior Center etc) remain in regular communication and in in-depth planning for all that is related to any potential public health issue or other hazard," Moore states. "A part of this process includes recognizing that during times such as these, the 9-1-1 questioning process that callers will experience may be somewhat more in depth with questions about travel. Please understand that you may be asked questions that seem strange to you but these are questions that will be asked to ensure that we can pass along proper information to response agencies for better service to you and for better safety for responders.:
Some questions that you may be asked are things such as:
•Are you running a fever?
•Have you had any breathing problems or cough?
•Have you been exposed to anyone under suspicion of having the Coronavirus?
•Have you traveled outside the USA and, if so, where and by what mode and how long ago?
"These questions are questions recommended when we are taking 9-1-1 calls for service during this pandemic and this is information that we are asked to pass along to our responders," Moore said. "Again, this is the first step in a thorough assessment to help response agencies be better prepared to serve you and protect themselves as well.
Thank you for helping us at 9-1-1 to help you and help Banks County be safer for all."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.