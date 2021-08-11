Ron Hill, president of the Joseph Habersham Chapter, Georgia Society, Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), presented awards to four members of the Banks County Emergency Medical Services Department for their service. Awards presented were for Fire Safety Commendation and EMS Commendation.
FIRE SAFETY COMMISSION MEDAL
The Fire Safety Commendation Medal was given to Cody Vickery and Scottie Mathis. This awards was given: "For exceptionally meritorious service as a member of the Banks County, Georgia, Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department."
VICKERY
The following statement was given about Vickery: "Firefighter/EMT Cody Vickety is a very hard-working, smart, and ambitious young man that is a role model for other Firefighters in our departmen. FF/EMT Cody Vickery came to this department with great knowledge and skills needed to perform his job and continuously performs it well. FF/EMT Cody Vickery currently serves on the Fire Committee in which he helps create Guidelines for the department, along with many other tasks that help to improve the department. Firefighter/EMT Cody Vickery’s professionalism, perseverance, untiring devotion to duty and outstanding contributions in an area of fire safety and service are in keeping with the finest traditions of the Firefighter and medical profession reflect the utmost credit upon himself and the Banks County Fire/ EMS Department."
MATHIS
The following statement was given about Mathis: "Firefighter/EMT Scottie Mathis is truly one of a kind. He currently serves as the department Battalion Chief as well as the Captain for C shift. Chief Mathis puts in 60+ hours per week to ensure the department functions as it should. Chief Mathis has been with the department for 20 years, starting out as a volunteer before becoming full-time at just 18 years old. Chief Mathis serves many roles within the department and is always willing to help out whether he is needed to roll a hose or run into a live fire. Chief Mathis goes above and beyond daily. Banks County is very fortunate to have him as their Battalion Chief. Firefighter/EMT Scottie Mathis’ professionalism, perseverance, untiring devotion to duty and his outstanding contributions in an area of fire safety and service are in keeping with the finest traditions of the Fire and medical profession reflect the utmost credit upon himself and the Banks County Fire/EMS Department.
EMS COMMENDATION MEDAL
The EMS Commendation Medal was given to Randall Whitlock and XX. This award was given: "For exceptionally meritorious service and in recognition of dedication to the preservation of life and health under emergency conditions and/or performing beyond the duties normally called for within the Emergency Medical Services profession as a member of the Banks County, Georgia, Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.
WHITLOCK
The following statement was given about Whitlock: "Firefighter/Paramedic Randall Whitlock is a hard-working, intelligent, and determined individual that truly cares for the community. Whitlock currently serves on the EMS Committee for the department, which works to improve patient care through Medical Protocols and Quality Assurance of patient care reports, along with many other tasks to improve the department. Whitlock’s noteworthy accomplishments, unswerving dedication and steadfast devotion to duty are in keeping with the finest traditions of the Fire and medical profession and reflect the utmost credit upon himself and the Banks County Fire/EMS Department.>
SMITH
The following statement was given about Smith: "Firefighter/Paramedic Dylan Smith is a smart, eager, and determined young man. Since being with Banks County Fire/EMS, he has assumed a position as an EMS Coordinator, in which he manages the EMS supplies that includes every item on the ambulances needed to prevent fatalities. Smith serves as a member the EMS Committee, which helps create and revise Banks County EMS Medical Protocols along with Quality Assurance of Patient Care Reports to ensure the best patient care possible, along with many other tasks that continuously improve the department. Firefighter/Paramedic Dylan Smith’s unswerving devotion to duty and outstanding achievements are in keeping with the finest traditions of the Fire and medical profession and reflect the utmost credit upon himself and the Banks County Fire/ EMS Department.
Each of these individuals is recognized for his outstanding performance of duty and dedication which are in keeping with the finest traditions of the medical profession and reflect great credit upon them and the Banks County EMS Department."
The Joseph Habersham Chapter was chartered November 21, 1996, as a chapter of the Georgia SAR Society representing Habersham, White, Rabun, Stephens, Banks and Franklin counties. The Sons of the American Revolution is a national patriotic, historical and educational non-profit organization whose members are male lineal descendants of the patriots who fought in, or supported the American Revolution. Anyone with an interest in genealogy and whose patriot ancestor(s) fought or aided in the American Revolution between the years 1774-1783 is encouraged to join us. For more information please call 706-754-4413, ext 4.
