Eligible residents may apply for cooling assistance through the Division of Family and Children Service’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program beginning April 1.
The federally-funded program is designed to assist low-income, elderly and disabled Georgians with cooling costs through direct payments to home energy suppliers. Eligible households will receive between $350 to $400 toward their energy costs.
To qualify, a family’s annual income must be less than or equal to 60 percent of the median income for a Georgia family. For a household of one, the income threshold is $23,776; the income threshold for a household of five is $53,040.
Funds are administered through the local Community Action Agencies. For more information, check out the website, www.georgiacca.org.
