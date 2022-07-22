Baldwin’s city council approved the FY23 appointments at their meeting last week, including Engineering Management Inc. (EMI) for City Engineer and Morris & Waters for City Auditor.

Baldwin reviewed several bids for city engineer and auditor. After much deliberation, the council decided to continue their partnership with EMI for engineer due to their close proximity and extensive history working with the city.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.