Baldwin’s city council approved the FY23 appointments at their meeting last week, including Engineering Management Inc. (EMI) for City Engineer and Morris & Waters for City Auditor.
Baldwin reviewed several bids for city engineer and auditor. After much deliberation, the council decided to continue their partnership with EMI for engineer due to their close proximity and extensive history working with the city.
The city is taking a different route with their FY23 auditor, approving Morris & Waters over Mauldin & Jenkins, who has served the city for the past five years. The all-inclusive cost for Morris & Waters will be $18,750 as opposed to Mauldin & Jenkins’ $29,000, saving the city nearly $10,000 with the new firm. Morris & Waters is a smaller firm, who focuses on small Georgia municipalities, including Alto and Pendergrass.
Among the other appointments, the council approved Emily Woodmaster for City Clerk, Dale “Bubba” Samuels with the Samuels Firm for City Attorney, Teresa DiPonzio with the Samuels Firm for Firm City Solicitor, Robert Sneed for City Judge, and Alice Venter as Mayor Pro Tempore.
In other business at the meeting, the council approved:
•updating the Commercial Building Permit Fee Schedule to accommodate the addition of a renovation fee on existing structures within Baldwin. This amendment will include a remodeling cost of 25 percent of the total construction cost, which is based on the valuation table that is currently implemented in the building permit fee schedule. Officials hope this will attract new businesses into the city.
•the addition of the Habersham County roads and bridges local options sales tax intergovernmental agreement (TSPLOST IGA) to the November ballot. The proposed percentage of funds for Baldwin would be 4.525 percent, amounting to the anticipated distribution of $1.9 million. If adopted, this source of revenue would provide support to the road system within the Habersham portion of Baldwin, officials stated.
•The Piedmont Library System Pop Up Rolling Library will be set up at the Farmer’s Market in Baldwin from 11 a.m.- 11:45 a.m. each Friday through the end of July. Residents are encouraged to stop by to check out or return library books. This is available to anyone with a PINES library card. Cards can be issued on site for those that do not currently have one. Those attending the Pop Up Rolling Library with children will receive food bags, courtesy of the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia.
