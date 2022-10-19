The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has given Lula the green light to begin construction on the Belton Bridge Well Development Project.  

In a work session last week night, City Manager Dennis Bergin said that construction on the test well should begin by October 31. Once the test well analysis is complete, leaders will learn the production possibilities before moving forward with the project. The total cost of the well project, including production well, facility, and lines should be around $328,000

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.