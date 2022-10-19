The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has given Lula the green light to begin construction on the Belton Bridge Well Development Project.
In a work session last week night, City Manager Dennis Bergin said that construction on the test well should begin by October 31. Once the test well analysis is complete, leaders will learn the production possibilities before moving forward with the project. The total cost of the well project, including production well, facility, and lines should be around $328,000
Bergin then discussed the Carter Alley project. The city recently purchased the property for a revitalization project that would include the demolition of four houses. Before this occurs, an environmental assessment most be completed. The proposed cost is $9,000.
Bergin also updated the council on health insurance costs for city employees. Currently, the city has an umbrella policy with the Georgia Municipal Association who has proposed an eight percent increase effective January 2023. After researching other options Bergin said it looks as if GMA insurance is still the best option.
In other business the council:
•heard from Bergin who said financial conditions remain constant. The city has roughly $5 million in all accounts.
•heard from Bergin that the Mountain View Lift Station pump has been repaired.
•discussed a new rezoning request at 5035 Cornelia HWY (365). The request is to change the zoning from Agricultural to M-1 Light Industrial.
•asked all concerned parties to attend the Hall County Board of Commissioners public hearing on the 365 Business Center proposed near the city of Lula. The public hearing for the final determination of the request at the meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 27.
•heard a reminder that Liberty Baptist Church would hold a fall festival event at Rafe Banks Park and Wellness Park on Saturday, October 22, from 11 to 4. The event is free to the public.
•heard a reminder that the Lula Assembly of Praise would use the ballfields and restrooms on Monday, October 31.
•noted that the Lula Belton Historical Society Meeting would meet on October 24 at the Depot at 7:00 p.m.
•noted that the Lula Ladies Meeting would meet at the Lula Depot for Lunch or Dinner on October 26. The times are noon and 6:30 p.m.
•discussed the movie at the park which will be rescheduled for November.
