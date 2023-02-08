The Georgia House of Representatives returned to the Gold Dome for the third week of the 2023 legislative session on Monday, January 23. This week brought forth our first legislative floor votes and saw many House committees begin the legislative process. Members of the General Assembly also came together for a joint session to hear Governor Brian Kemp deliver his fifth annual State of the State address.
Thursday, January 25, Governor Kemp gave his fifth State of the State address covering accomplishments from the last year while highlighting hopes for the next. Governor Kemp noted the progress we have made over the last few years and made clear that economic development, education, access to quality healthcare, and public safety are top agenda items for the current legislative term.
Governor Kemp intends to continue his efforts in bringing quality investments as he recently announced many new economic development projects set to be the largest in Georgia history. These projects will bring more than 20,000 jobs to various regions of the state, most especially in rural areas.
The governor also announced his plans to dedicate an additional $1.9 billion in the current and upcoming budgets solely for educational needs, including fully funding the Quality Basic Education formula.
Governor Kemp went on to outline his healthcare policies which include the proposed allocation of more than $4.5 million in the state budget for loan repayment programs to recruit and retain health care workers in Georgia.
Rounding off top policy agenda items is that of Public Safety where the Governor plans to push for legislation that would increase penalties for individuals who work to recruit children into gang violence.
If you want to learn more about Governor Kemp’s initiatives for the upcoming session, I encourage to delve further into his full address through the helpful links below.
In addition to hearing the State of the State address, my colleagues and I welcomed various special groups to the House Chamber.
On Monday, the Consul General of the Republic of Korea, Yoonjoo Park, joined us to honor of Korean American Day. The consul general noted our strong partnership, highlighting that more than 100 Korean companies are in our state, producing more than 15,000 jobs.
Tuesday was special as we recognized the Georgia National Guard and their service to our community. Georgia’s 15,000 guardsmen are always ready to serve and protect, whenever needed, and it was an honor to pay tribute to these fine men and women.
In addition to our general floor session, our committee meeting schedule has also picked up. Committees within the General Assembly are incredibly important as this is where the legislative rubber meets the road. All bills introduced must be properly vetted through the committee process before making it to the House floor for a full vote. If passed, the legislation then moves to the Senate side to begin their committee process.
Committee meetings are live streamed through the General Assembly website. I encourage you to follow along with any issue of which you find of interest. Click here for a full listing of House Committees.
I am thankful serve on the following as I sincerely believe these committees greatly impact our district: Education - Chairman, Appropriations, Insurance, Intragovernmental Coordination, Retirement and State Planning & Community Affairs.
As always, if you have questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me anytime. Please be on the lookout for my weekly updates for the remainder of the legislative session! My priority is to ensure I am representing our district views appropriately and the only way to do so is by hearing directly from you. Thank you for allowing me the honor and pleasure of serving our home under the Gold Dome. May God bless you and yours and may he continue to bless our district and the great state of Georgia.
Chris Erwin represents Georgia House District 32, which includes Banks County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.