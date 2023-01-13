Banks County Schools will host ESOL Night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 19, at the primary school cafeteria.
Topics include an overview of ESOL services, ACCESS testing information and explanation of parent resources such as Adult English classes, parent surveys and public library services.
