The American Legion in Homer met in Veterans Park last week for the official lighting of the Eternal Flame.
An effort was made to raise funds to keep the Eternal Flame on, as well as placing lights in the park.
Henry David Banks, one of the last World War II veterans in the American Legion, spoke. Banks also mentioned Bobby Blackwell, another Banks County World War II veteran, who was not present due to being in the hospital.
Banks said he was approached by someone at a Memorial Day program who asked that the Eternal Flame be turned on, as well as lights be placed on the sign in the park. He thanked local officials and those who gave donations to make the flame and lights possible.
Banks, who was in the Navy, also spoke on his experiences in World War II.
“The saddest day in my life was when we buried our dead at sea,” said Banks, who is 95. “It took us two days to bury our dead at sea. I thought about Mamas and Daddys who would not have monuments or gravestones for their children. If you thought that won’t stay with you for as long as you live, you are wrong. I still remember that as if it were yesterday. I’m tickled today that this eternal flame is here for the veterans.”
He added, “I appreciate every penny that everyone gave for this Eternal Flame. I am tickled that we are going to turn the lights on tonight and they will shine on forever and bring on memories of our veterans.”
