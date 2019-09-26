Several events are coming up at Banks County schools, including:
BANKS COUNTY PRIMARY SCHOOL
•Fall Break – Oct. 7-11.
•Farm Day – from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.
•Fall Festival – from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24.
BANKS COUNTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
•Book Fair – Sept. 23-27.
•Governance Meeting – Sept. 26.
•Fall Break – Oct. 7-11.
•Flu Shots – Oct. 16.
•Report Cards – Oct. 18.
•Yearbook Purchase – through Dec. 19 at a cost of $22; after this darte the cost will be $25.
BANKS COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL
•Fall Break – Oct. 7-11.
•Veterans Day Program – Nov. 11.
•Heritage Day – Nov. 22.
