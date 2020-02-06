It’s strangely fascinating how long you can stand outside the gate at Buckingham Palace in London and peep through the bars and watch the guards march back and forth. They stand perfectly still for a long time and suddenly march back and forth.
I really don’t think the guards have a set routine. They just get tired of standing and know how easily the Americans are amused.
I was recently one of those Americans peeping through the bars watching those guards in their grand uniforms marching back and forth. It really was fascinating. I snapped photos as my friend made a video with her phone.
Going to London, England, is one of those “bucket list” trips for many people. My friend, Danielle, planned a trip as part of her 40th birthday year celebration and asked me to go. How could I turn town London and a 40th birthday celebration!
It was a great trip. London really is a destination that should be on your “bucket list.” Steeped in history, grand architecture and beautiful country-side, London is a magical place to visit.
We made two stops at Buckingham Palace during our five-day whirlwind visit to London. It is quite an experience to stand outside that grand palace and look at all the different people who are visiting. There are people of all ages and all backgrounds and from so many countries wandering around taking photos and videos. You can’t help but think about all the history that has gone on in the palace.
We spent one day of our trip checking out London from atop one of those double-decker buses the city is known for. It’s a great way to get an overview of some of the most famous spots of London and you can hop off and explore.
We enjoyed looking through All Hallows Church, the oldest church in London, and attending an evening service at Westminster Abbey. So amazing to think about the things that have occurred at these two historic churches.
One morning was spent exploring the Tower of London, a 900-year-old castle and fortress in central London that is notable for housing the crown jewels and for holding many famous and infamous prisoners. Throughout its history, the tower has served many purposes: it housed the royal mint (until the early 19th century), a records office, an armory and barracks for troops. Until the 17th century, it was also used as a royal residence.
Two of Henry VIII’s wives, Anne Boleyn and Katherine Howard, were both imprisoned and later executed at the Tower of London. Henry VIII, who turned England into a Protestant country, also had a number of dissenting clergyman committed to the tower and later killed, including his former counselor Thomas More.
Another notable prisoner at the Tower of London was Guy Fawkes, who in 1605 attempted to blow up the House of Lords and the monarch by detonating gunpowder in the cellars below. He was imprisoned in the tower and tortured. It was fascinating to walk through towers and grounds where so much fascinating history occurred.
We also took an evening dinner jazz cruise along the River Thames, where we got great views of the London Bridge and other scenic spots in the city.
As for the food of London, I found myself ordering fish and chips most of the time, along with a pot of hot tea. Both are so much better in London! I kept saying I was going to order something different and then "fish and chips and a pot of hot tea" would once again come out of my mouth.
London is a great place to visit and it should be on everyone’s “bucket list.” If you’re like me, a visit will leave you planning a return visit!
