Face masks are now required at Homer Town Hall following action taken by the city council.
The face masks are required for anyone coming into town hall and by employees inside the building. The action was taken due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
The city council agreed to the action at a virtual city council meeting held on Sept. 8 by zoom.
The council also discussed requiring face masks in public in the city limits but did not take action on this due to concerns on how it would be enforced.
Councilman James Dumas asked who would enforce this and said, “personally, I’m hesitant to do it at this point.”
Mayor Doug Cheek said the proposal could be reviewed at the city council work session, planned for Oct. 6 at 8:30 a.m. at city hall.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the Sept. 8 meeting:
•the millage rate was set at 0.
•an update on the Yonah-Homer Road well site was given. The mayor said the it was found that there is a lot of iron at the site. The council agreed to look for a second site on the Evans Street property.
•awarded the low bid to Garrett Paving for several paving projects in the town.
(0) comments
