The Banks County Board of Education approved several facility, field trip and project requests at its September meeting.
FACILITY REQUESTS
Facility requests approved include:
•Banks County High School (BCHS) Cheer to utilize the cafeteria, gymnasium and auditorium for a cheer competition for Rec Cheer on October 16.
•BCHS Delta Kappa Gamma to hold monthly meeting for the month of October in a classroom at BCHS on October 1.
FIELD TRIP
Field trips approved include the following:
•Banks County Middle School (BCMS) Junior Beta Club to visit Williamsburg, Va., May 15-19.
•Banks County Elementary School (BCES) to visit Reins of Life, Eastonollee, each Monday for 8 weeks beginning September 19.
•BCHS Cross Country to visit Sam Smith Park, Cartersville, September 23 – 24.
PROJECT REQUESTS
Project requests approved include:
•Banks County Primary School (BCPS) Art to sponsor a sale of created art September 20, 2022, through May 26, 2023.
•BCHS Drama to sponsor the sale of chocolate candy bars before or after school October 21, 2022, through February 17, 2023.
•BCHS Automotive to sponsor the sale of raffle tickets, August 19, 2022, through May 3, 2023.
•BCES Music Department to sponsor the sale of soprano recorders and method books to students and parents October 28 – November 11.
•BCES Yearbook to sponsor the sale of yearbooks November 1, 2022, through May, 2023, or until sold out
• BCMS Performing Arts to sponsor Chick-fil-A Spirit Night November 1, 2022, through March 15, 2023.
•BCMS Performing Arts to sponsor coin drive September 15, 2022, through May 15, 2023.
•BCMS Performing Arts to sponsor “Chunk a Tuba” September 15 – November 4.
•BCMS Junior Beta Club to sponsor the sale of items from Thirty-One Gifts September 26, 2022, through April 30, 2023.
•Banks County Primary School (BCPS) second grade to sponsor the sale of tickets for fall festival on October 27.
•BCPS Media Center to sponsor a book fair November 14 – 19.
•Banks County Schools Interact Club to sponsor a Peanut Butter Food Drive October 1 – 31.
•BCHS FCA to sponsor the sale of T-shirts September 14, 2022, through May 1, 2023.
