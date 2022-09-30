A Fall Festival was held recently at the Banks County Recreation Center in Homer, providing an informational and fun event for area residents.
“Folks were able to enjoy both inside and outside activities,” stated Carol Williams, Banks County Family Connection Director.
Attendees were able to speak one-on-one and receive much information from many of the service providers and agency representatives in the Northeast Georgia area, including the local fire and EMS departments, sheriff’s office, department of health, CASA, UGA Extension Office, Medical Partnership and UGA’s School of Social Work, Sources of Strength, V4P/Voices for Prevention, and many others.
Williams noted, “Representatives of these and many other agencies were available to provide resources and information vital to the individuals and families in our communities. And, as the local director for Family Connection, I can assist anyone seeking contacts or information from them.”
Information was also provided on Banks, Habersham and Franklin counties being the focus of Georgia’s The Council on Alcohol and Drugs’ Partners in Prevention Project (PIPP) grant for the next three years. The PIPP grant’s focus is on under age drinking.
