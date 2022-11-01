The Banks County Recreation Department hosted its first annual fall festival in Windmill Park on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The festival featured vendors, food, activities, music, a movie showing, a pie tasting, a Halloween Costume Contest and trick or treating. The movie shown was "Hotel Transylvania."
It is estimated that 250 visitors attended the event.
Amanda McCoy was the pie contest winner. She made a salted caramel apple pie, that won the judges over. She has owned a bakery, Berlins Cakery, in Commerce, for five years. She says she "bakes everything from scratch and makes cakes for any and all occasions." She is on Instagram at @BerlinsCakery and Facebook at BerlinsCakery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.