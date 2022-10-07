A Fall Festival will be held at the Banks County Recreation Department from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
This event will have vendors, food, activities, music, and a movie showing, a pie tasting, and a Halloween costume contest.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
A Fall Festival will be held at the Banks County Recreation Department from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
This event will have vendors, food, activities, music, and a movie showing, a pie tasting, and a Halloween costume contest.
There are 20 vendor spots available for $25 each.
For more information, email avetter@co.banks.ga.us.
The recreation department is located at 607 Thompson Street, Homer.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.