Fall festivals are coming up in October in Lula, Baldwin and Homer.
LULA
The Lula Festival that was planned earlier and that was cancelled due to the weather has been rescheduled. It will instead be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16, at the Lula Ballpark.
BALDWIN
The Baldwin Fall Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, at the Baldwin Farmers Market, 110 Airport Road, Baldwin.
There will be games, face painting, bounce houses, Heroes In Force and live music by The Maggie Valley Band. All activities are free.
"Purchase food and arts/crafts from local Baldwin businesses and support your community," organizers state.
To sign up to be a vendor or to reserve a booth space, contact Erin at City Hall at 706- 778-6341, ext. 111, or email baldwinevents@cityofbaldwin.org.
There will be a Runway 5K where participants can run, jog, or walk Baldwin roads, right alongside the Habersham Airport. Register to reserve your spot and secure a T-shirt. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Baldwin/Runway5KBaldwin or email baldwinevents@cityofbaldwin.org for more information. Sign up by October 7th to guarantee your shirt size.
The race will start at 8:30 a.m. with registration and race packet pickup at 8:30 a.m.
There will also be a Currahee Fall Crawl Jeep Ride hosted by Baldwin Public Works. There will be a free T-Shirt to the first 50 attendees in a Jeep. Jeep line-up is 10:30 a.m. and the jeep ride starts at 11 a.m.
There will be a Heroes In Force recognition from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids can meet and take pictures with heroes like Batman, Captain America, Supergirl and Thor.
There will be a Wiffle Ball Tournament hosted by the Baldwin Fire Department. The tournament will start at 11:30 a.m. Contact Assistant Chief Shaun Benfield at 706-531-6288 to sign up teams.
Sign up to challenge fellow Baldwin chefs in Baldwin's 2nd annual chili cookoff.
Stop by City Hall or email baldwinevents@cityofbaldwin.org to register. Judging begins a 1:30 p.m.
Free Movie in the Market will be held at 6:45 p.m in the farmers market, followed by fireworks to close out the festival.
For any questions about the fall festival, stop by Baldwin City Hall, call 706-778 - 6341, ext. 111, or email baldwinevents@cityofbaldwin.org.
BANKS RECREATION DEPARTMENT
A Fall Festival will be held at the Banks County Recreation Department from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
This event will have vendors, food, activities, music, and a movie showing, a pie tasting, and a Halloween costume contest.
There are 20 vendor spots available for $25 each.
For more information, email avetter@co.banks.ga.us.
The recreation department is located at 607 Thompson Street, Homer.
