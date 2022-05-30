Community members gathered in Veteran's Memorial Park Monday morning to honor and reflect on the fallen military men and women who served their country.
The American Legion hosted the annual Memorial Day program with remarks by Rep. Chris Erwin, the laying of the wreath in the park, patriotic music and the presentation of the colors by Legion members among the highlights.
"We must honor these fallen soldiers and the vision that led them to battle," Rep. Chris Erwin, the guest speaker, stated. "These soldiers died for a cause they considered more important than their own lives. They did not volunteer to die. They volunteered to defend our values. As we honor their memories, today, lets's pledge that their lives, their sacrifices and their valor will be remembered. I challenge you to honor all of our fallen soldiers today in your values and what you strive for in this nation."
Rep. Erwin added, "I am very proud of this community. I am very proud of this park. I am very proud of these ladies and gentlemen behind me and the service our soldiers do for us every day."
VETERAN RECOGNIZED
Banks County clerk of courts Tim Harper was the master of ceremonies and he recognized local veteran, Corbin Roberts, who served July 2, 1942, through Feb. 18, 1946.
"He is one of the most decorated veterans in Banks County," Harper said.
ALSO ON THE PROGRAM
Others on the program were: Mike Queen and Sarah Justus, sang patriotic music; James Dumas, prayer; American Legion members, presented colors; Melba Dalton, placed wreath at eternal flame; Betty Thomas, presented $500 on behalf of Woodman of the World to American Legion for renovation project; and Fred Wendt, closing remarks and prayer.
