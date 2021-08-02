Banks County Family Connection hosted a Back to School Bash Saturday, July 31, at Banks County High School. There was a bounce houses, cotton candy, Kona Ice, games, big slides, pizza and lots of free items. Those who applied for a book bag, receive it at the event.
The Banks County Sheriff's Office offered fingerprint identification cards. The Banks County Health Department will be giving free COVID-19 shots, as well as menigitis shots for a fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.