The Banks County Family Connection Back to School Bash will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 30.
Ways to help out include: Attend the event and provide supplies to help fill backpacks; make monetary donations to help purchase supplies; and make a door prize donation.
To volunteer to help our or for more information, call Family Connection director Carol Williams at 706-716-0620 or email bankscountyfc@gmail.com.
