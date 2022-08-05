The Banks County Family Connection Back to School Bash was held on Saturday, July 30, at the Banks County Recreation Department. Free backpacks were given to the first 200 students and a drawing for a $100 Visa gift card was held. The event included haircuts, games, inflatables, food, face painting, popcorn, Kona Ice and resources for families. The event was free to all Banks County children.

