The Banks County Public Library will host monthly "Bringing the Arts Home Family Nights" at the Banks County Primary school gym at 6:30 p.m.
The programs are provided by a Vibrant Community grant from the Georgia Council of the Arts. They are free and open to everyone.
The remaining programs will be:
•January 20, Lee Bryan, The Puppet Guy presents Aesop Fables.
•February 17, A Family of Friends Theater Group presents Red and the Hoods.
•March 24, Mr. Damon’s Shadow Puppet Theater.
•April 21, Fiddlin’ Dan, the Mountain Man presents songs and stories from the mountains.
•May 19, Full Radius Dance (To be held at the Leopard’s Den behind the Banks County Elementary School at 6:30 p.m.).
Stacy Krumnow is the library manager. The library is located at 226 Highway 51 S., Homer. The phone number is 706-677-3164.
