The Banks County School System is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to offer families in the community farm boxes.
These boxes contain fresh fruit and vegetables, along with a gallon of milk. These will be available for pickup on a first-come, first-serve basis from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday in July at Banks County Middle School.
Those who would like to receive a box are asked to enter the school at the entrance closest to the recreation department. The boxes will be distributed curbside in front of the cafeteria. Everyone is asked to remain in their vehicle at all times.
These boxes are available to any family within the community.
