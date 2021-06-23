The Georgia Farm Bureau has created a mobile classroom called The Georgia Ag Experience. The Banks County Farm Bureau, along with Stephens County Farm Bureau, hosted this learning experience for Banks and Stephens County 4-H students on Thursday, June 17.
Students were actively engaged in interactive learning using state of the art technology. Several of the experiences taught students about forestry, poultry farming, cotton production, horticulture, beef/dairy farming, and a simulated gaming station where students gained knowledge of Georgia Peanut farming.
“The Farm Bureau proudly sponsors the Ag in the Classroom program, and the utilization of the new Georgia Ag Experience Mobile Classroom providing an opportunity to increase agricultural literacy,” states Julie Jackson with the Banks County Farm Bureau. “It is the hope of this Farm Bureau event to drive the pursuit of agricultural knowledge even further in the lives of Banks and Stephen County students.”
Banks County students will have a second opportunity to enjoy this agricultural experience. The Georgia Ag Experience Mobile Classroom will be at the Banks County Public Library on July 29.
“Spaces are limited so please visit or contact the library at 706-677-3164,” Jackson states.
