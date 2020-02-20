Banks County Farm Bureau members attended the Georgia Farm Bureau Day at the Capitol February 11 and had the opportunity to meet with Senator John Wilkinson and Representative Chris Erwin.
“Building a relationship between our Banks County Farm Bureau and state legislators is critical to the success of our local agricultural community,” Jimmy Morrison, president of the Banks County Farm Bureau states.
Georgia Farm Bureau showed its strength in numbers as over 500 people attended this event to advocate for agriculture.
“Strength in numbers is a powerful asset,” Morrison said. “That is why as president of the Banks County Farm Bureau, I am seeking your help. We cannot do this without you. I would like to ask you to come by the office to apply or to renew your Farm Bureau membership today. The cost is $35 per year. This fee includes the legislative benefit, as well as other perks such as: a $500 Ford discount, John Deere and Case equipment discounts, theme park discounts, hotel discounts, identity theft protection, and many, many, more benefits. Please come by the office located at 1337 McDonald Circle, Commerce, or call us at 706-677-2215. We would love the opportunity to share the benefits of becoming a proud member of the Georgia Farm Bureau with you. Please stand with us and support the vitally important work of our farmers.”
