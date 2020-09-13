Volunteers from Banks County Farm Bureau had the opportunity to spend National Read a Book Day with Banks County Elementary school students.
Farm Bureau volunteers shared the story, "Tops and Bottoms," with third graders and completed an activity where students had to categorize vegetables as tops, bottoms, or both. Students learned about vegetables as they completed their Venn Diagrams.
"This learning opportunity brought smiles to Farm Bureau volunteers, teachers and students," organizers stated. "Banks County Farm Bureau representatives were proud to be back in the school and to have the opportunity to increase agricultural literacy with our Banks County students."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.