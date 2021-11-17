Farm-City Week is being observed Nov. 17-24.
The Banks County Farm Bureau invited Banks County Elementary students to write letters to thank local farmers. The students decided to write poems sharing their thoughts, appreciation and value for the farmers in the community.
These poems will be shared with the farmers and Farm Bureau members at the District Meeting. One poem was chosen to represent the appreciation we share for those who dedicate their lives to Agriculture. The winner was Sophie Thomas, a fourth-grade student at Banks County Elementary School.
Farm-City Week highlights the relationship between Georgia farmers and their partners in urban areas who prepare, transport, market and retail the food and fiber that farmers grow for consumers.
Kiwanis International began Farm-City Week in 1955 to increase the understanding of the partnership between urban and rural residents.
Sending thank-you letters to farmers, sharing recipes that use Georgia-grown products at Farm-City Week events, and reading books – virtually or in person – to students are just a few of the activities county Farm Bureaus will hold in communities across Georgia as their schedules and community COVID scenarios allow to mark this annual event.
The Banks County Farm Bureau works each day to support and encourage farmers through the Ag in The Classroom Program. The Banks County Farm Bureau also works with all Banks County Schools to teach and inspire children and young adults to consider agriculture as a career and life path.
“Farmers and our urban partners have worked together to drive Georgia forward since the state’s beginning,” said Banks County Farm Bureau president Jimmy Morrison “Our state’s agribusinesses strive every day to produce food, clothing, shelter and other items necessary for American life. We’re proud of our role, and we’re extremely thankful that the non-farming public is there to support us.”
Agriculture is Georgia’s largest economic sector, and farmers depend on their partners in town such as their bankers, extension agents, equipment and supply salesmen, to keep the agricultural economy going.
In 2019, food and fiber production plus the related industries involved with processing and delivering products to consumers contributed $70.1 billion to Georgia’s economy according to the University of Georgia Center for Agribusiness and Economic Development (CAED). Agriculture and its related industries also contributed 359,220 jobs in Georgia in 2019.
According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, in 2019, Georgia farmers led the nation in producing broilers and peanuts. Georgia ranked second in the U.S. for production of cotton lint and seed, pecans and watermelons, and third for bell peppers, blueberries, cucumbers and peaches.
In 2019, the top 10 commodities grown in Georgia were broilers, cotton, timber, beef, peanuts, greenhouse plants, corn, hay, dairy and pecans, according to the University of Georgia’s CAED.
Farm-City Week is a great time to discuss how the economy impacts farmers and consumers. When you look at the price of groceries, note that in 2019 farmers received on average 7.6 cents out of every dollar spent on food at home and away from home, according to the USDA’s Economic Research Service. The rest of the dollar goes to wages and materials for food preparation, marketing, transportation and distribution, all of which have increased in price, too.
In 2020, Americans spent an average of 8.6 percent of their disposable personal income on food, the USDA reports, which is less than consumers in any other country spend. America’s healthy, safe, and consistent food supply is so affordable thanks to the production and delivery partnership between farmers and urban businesses.
Founded in 1937, Georgia Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization. Its volunteer members actively participate in activities that promote agriculture awareness to their non-farming neighbors. If you would like more information about agriculture please visit www.gfb.org, like Georgia Farm Bureau on Facebook or follow on Twitter at @GaFarmBureau.
