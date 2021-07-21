Farm Day will be held at the Banks County Public Library on July 29 featuring the Georgia Ag Experience Classroom.
The Farm Day will include games, farm animals, farm fresh foods, photo opportunities, the mobile book mobile and lunch.
Call and reserve your spot at 706-677-3164.
