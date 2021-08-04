Farm Day was held at the Banks County Public Library on Saturday, July 29, featuring the Georgia Ag Experience Classroom.
More than 100 area youth attended the Farm Day, which was held in the parking lot of Banks County Elementary School. The event was planned by public library manager Stacy Krumnow, who obtained a grant for the program.
The Georgia Farm Bureau's Georgia Ag Experience Classroom was at the Farm Day. Students were able to tour the mobile classroom and check out the interactive displays.
Jay Moon, program assistant, was present in the mobile classroom and said the displays are geared toward elementary school students through fifth grade. He said it teaches the students where the products they use every day come from.
The Farm Day also included games, farm animals, farm fresh foods, the mobile book mobile and lunch.
