Sitting by fields where Jaemor Farms grows some of its fruit and vegetables, including the sweet, delicious strawberries the group ate minutes after they had been picked.
Standing high above the beautiful countryside, 180 feet in the air, on the roof of Fieldale Farms where the guests were in awe of the views.
Watching as Cowley, the farm Border Collie, rounds up the cows and guides them from one field to another one at Bob and Ginger Restall's cattle farm.
Learning about Harris Meats and how it provides a “farm to fork” service to the community from owners, Jeremy and Jill Harris.
These were among the highlights on the annual Farm Tour last week, organized by the Banks County Farm Bureau. Farm Bureau members and elected officials participated in the all-day tour which included a picnic lunch next to the fields at Jaemor Farms.
The first stop on the tour was the Restall’s Farm on Wright’s Mill Road, Commerce. The couple shared how their Angus are raised on “healthy pastures with fresh well water and partial woodlands.”
“All cattle are raised on the same farm until sent to the processor,” the couple shared. “We use ethical and ecological practices and no growth hormones ever. There is a limited time during duration of transport from farm to abattoir.”
The next stop on the tour was at Harris Meats, located at 1554 McCoy Bridge Road, Homer, where the motto is “save money and eat healthy.”
The Harrises provided a tour of their retail operation, butchering process and hanging beef freezer. The Harrises source meat from local farms with “wholesome animal practices.”
Next up was the stop at the Jaemor Farm property in Homer where the group heard from Drew Echols and had lunch. As Echols spoke, workers picked some of the last strawberries of the season at the nearby field. Fruit and vegetables grown on the site are available at the two Jaemor locations, one at Banks Crossing and the other in Alto.
The last stop of the day was at Fielddale Farms Feed Mill in Baldwin where Jason Newsome and Chris Smith gave a tour of the operation, which included the rooftop where views can be seen for several miles.
