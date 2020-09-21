Alex Farmer, a senior at Jefferson High School was named the 2019-2020 Northeast Region Work-Based Learning Student of the Year.
Alex completed his Work-Based Learning at Northridge Medical Center and Benchmark Physical Therapy. Alex was awarded a cash prize of $250 for his winnings.
In addition to the WBL Student of the Year, JHS named Jackson Electric Membership Corporation as the 2019-2020 Northeast Region Work-Based Learning Business Partner of the Year.
