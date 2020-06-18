The Farmers Market in Downtown Homer is now open on Saturdays.
Local farmers are urged to come to Homer on Saturday mornings until noon and sell their produce.
This is a free service that everyone is invited to participate in, organizers state.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds light and variable..
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 18, 2020 @ 12:22 am
The Farmers Market in Downtown Homer is now open on Saturdays.
Local farmers are urged to come to Homer on Saturday mornings until noon and sell their produce.
This is a free service that everyone is invited to participate in, organizers state.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.