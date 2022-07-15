A man died after being in a one-vehicle wreck on July 5.
The Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded to 102 Lake Forrest Drive, Commerce, on a reported vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, units found a single-vehicle accident involving a tree. The vehicle had extensive damage and the patient was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Piedmont Athens Regional in Critical Condition with traumatic arrest. The patient was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.