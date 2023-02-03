FBLA STUDENTS AT REGION COMPETITION

Members of Banks County FBLA shown at the Region Leadership Conference are: Swara Barvalia, Drew Daniel, Abby Irvin, Carley Segars, John Thompson, Jorge Molina, Bacey Ausburn, Ellie Benyehudah, Kayla Ferguson Logan Davidson and Caitlin Bernier

Members of Banks County FBLA competed at Region Leadership Conference at Madison County High School on Jan 24, 2023. 

Two members will be advancing to the state competition that is held in March: Drew Daniel for Impromptu Speaking and John Thompson for Public Speaking.  John placed first for the Region. 

