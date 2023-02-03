Members of Banks County FBLA competed at Region Leadership Conference at Madison County High School on Jan 24, 2023.
Two members will be advancing to the state competition that is held in March: Drew Daniel for Impromptu Speaking and John Thompson for Public Speaking. John placed first for the Region.
Other members competing were: Carley Segars in Business Communication, Swara Barvalia, Drew Daniel, and Abby Irvin in Digital Video Production, Jorge Molina in Introduction to Business Communication, Bacey Ausburn for Job Interview, and Ellie Benyehudah and Kayla Ferguson for Sales Presentation.
Logan Davidson and Caitlin Bernier also attended the Region conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.