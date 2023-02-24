The Tree House, Inc. will host its 25th annual “A Night of Hope for Children” Friday, March 24, at 6 p.m. at the Braselton Civic Center. Presented by Akins, this elegant evening is an opportunity to help raise funds to reduce the impact and occurrence of child abuse in Barrow, Banks, Jackson and the surrounding counties. Proceeds from the live and silent auction dinner buffet will help child abuse victims begin the healing process and provide education to families to increase their parenting knowledge and skills for raising healthy, happy children.
Sponsorships, dinner tickets, and raffle tickets for the event may be purchased online at www.thetreehouseinc.org or at The Tree House until March 8. By purchasing raffle tickets, you have a chance to win $500, a Meta Quest 2 VR Advanced Headset donated by Jackson EMC, or a UGA custom made portable fire pit donated by Georgia Metal Fab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.