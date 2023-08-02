Richie Alford’s family received $4,300 after the memorial 5K race held in the late firefighter’s honor.
Blue-lined American flags billowed behind firemen and police officers alike as they ran in full gear on Saturday, July 22, along with community members from across the county and beyond.
Over 100 runners participated in the event, and even more contributed through the donation of resources and the purchasing of t-shirts. The community came together with one goal in mind: helping the late Richie Alford’s family.
Alford was a 52-year-old retired firefighter who had over 20 years of experience working with the Banks County Fire Department.
On Thursday, June 15, Alford drowned in Panama City Beach, Florida while trying to save two beachgoers who had gotten caught in a riptide under double red flags. The two were rescued by Alford, but Alford did not survive.
Dep. Jody Milford, a friend of Alford’s and a police officer working in Jackson County, felt it necessary to do something for Alford’s family in the wake of these events, so he decided to fulfill an old promise he had made to Alford.
“We always said that if something ever happened to one of us, we would run for the other,” Dep. Milford said. “Four or five years ago, we would run in what was called the Jailbreak 5k Race in full uniform in order to promote physical fitness and public safety. Now, we’ve turned that tradition into a memorial race to both honor Richie and help his family during this time.”
Milford and a friend, Emily Griffin, began planning the 5k race the day after Alford’s death. With the help of volunteers and donations from businesses such as Wilco Printing & Signs, Stonewall’s BBQ, KOPA Crossfit, Classic Jumps, and Banks County Board of Education member Anthony Seabolt, the 5k race became a reality in just over a month.
Milford said that the participation in the race is a testament to Alford’s impact on the community and that he is very thankful for their support.
“A lot of folks who participated didn’t even know him,” Milford explained. “They just know that he was the definition of a hero. He gave his life for two complete strangers knowing that he had a chance of dying himself. I truly believe that if he was alive, he would do what he did again 100 percent. That’s just who he was as a person.”
