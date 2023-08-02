WITH DAUGHTER

Dep. Jody Milford takes a photo with Richie Alford’s daughter, Kim McDaniel, during the 5K Memorial Race for the late retired firefighter.

Richie Alford’s family received $4,300 after the memorial 5K race held in the late firefighter’s honor.

Blue-lined American flags billowed behind firemen and police officers alike as they ran in full gear on Saturday, July 22, along with community members from across the county and beyond.

