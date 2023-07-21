The Johnson High School Class of 1973 will hold a 50-year reunion Saturday, September 16, from 2-5 p.m. at the Walters Barn, 7712 Persimmon Tree Road in Lula.
The cost is $35/person, and payment must be in by August 28 to allow the caterer to plan for the number of guests. Mail checks or money orders to: JHS Class of 1973; 5505 Raintree Trace, Oakwood, Ga., 30566. Pack your coolers with your favorite beverages; and bring your chairs to sit outside. Water, tea, meats, cheeses, and fruits provided; along with music, dancing, and games, organizers state. Contact Jill at 770-531-9942 for more information.
