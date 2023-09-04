The 51st annual Homer Labor Day Festival was held this past weekend with a parade, live entertainment and booths. Thousands of people attended the three-day festival held in downtown Homer.
A highlight on Saturday was the parade with Banks County School System superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins as the grand marshal. The parade also featured school groups, church floats, the high school marching band, horses and antique cars. Also on Saturday, “Dunk a Deputy” was held with all proceeds going to the Banks County Shop with a Hero program. That evening, the University of Georgia game was broadcast on the big LED screen.
